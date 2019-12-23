Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2019 | 6:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

BEYHADH 2: Ashish Chowdhry says he has no issues in playing a father to two grown-ups, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Beyhadh 2 is one of the most-awaited and most-watched shows on television, all thanks to Jennifer Winget’s unmatchable performance in season 1. While the first season was all about ‘beyhadh’ love, the second season has a stark contrast to the plot with Jennifer’s character, Maya Jai Singh, seeking revenge. The actress has given some impeccable performance in her previous shows as well. However, apart from Jennifer’s moving acting skills, Ashish Chowdhry’s role as Mrityunjay Roy has been quite in the news.

BEYHADH 2 Ashish Chowdhry says he has no issues in playing a father to two grown-ups, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma

While Ashish is already a father of three young kids, his role plays a father to two young men, played by Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma. In an interview with a leading daily, Ashish Chowdhry revealed that he has no issues in playing a father to two grown men, he says an actor must not shy away from playing older roles. Famous for his roles in the comic genre, Ashish says he has taken inspiration from Kevin Spacey’s roles in international series and then thought it was about time that he did something different.

Well, the ladies are surely digging his salt and pepper look! How do you like Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2?

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu…

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul…

Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Saif Ali Khan and…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan says Chulbul Pandey…

Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia…

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification