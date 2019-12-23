Deepika Padukone will be seen on screen after nearly two years in the film Chhapaak. However, a writer has now claimed that the story about an acid attack survivor was originally penned by him. The petitioner, Rakesh Bharti has approached the Bombay High Court and has said that he should be given credit as one of the writers of the film.

The suit filed by Bharti claimed that he had conceived an idea/script for a movie, tentatively titled Black Day, and got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) in February 2015.

Bharti in his petition said that he has been working on the project and has been approaching several artists and producers including Fox Star Studio for narration.

“However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated them the idea, which is the production house for Chhapaak,” the plea said.

When Bharti came to know of the film being made by Meghna Gulzar, he submitted a complaint to the producers but did not get a reply following which he had to approach the court. In his plea, he sought that he be given credit and the film’s release be stayed until then.

Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

