Back in March 2021, Bollywood Hungama had reported that actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut in Bollywood as a talent with Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The project will be produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions. In November 2o21, Shanaya Kapoor had begun shooting for her debut project. The film stars Dharma Cornerstone Agency's two other talents Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfatez Pirzada. Karan Johar, on March 3rd, took to social media to officially announce the film Bedhadak.

After introducing Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year, Karan Johar brings three newcomers on board. On Thursday, he introduced Lakshya to the world with the first look and wrote, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting #Lakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!"

Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting #Lakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/5t04gOuXVH — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022

Karan Johar introduced Shanaya Kapoor who will star as Nimrit. "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"

Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/qUiluf4tVV — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022

Introducing Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar wrote, "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!"

His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/jQONGuev1P — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022

Sharing the sizzling group posters, Karan Johar wrote, We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional #ShashankKhaitan."

We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak!❤️ Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional #ShashankKhaitan. pic.twitter.com/5FIAzcfZWm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the man behind films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, Bedhadak is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

