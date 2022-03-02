Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from Yash Raj Films announcing the release of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham starrer Pathaan to Farhan Akhtar mourning the death of an Indian in Ukraine, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham announce Pathaan with a power-packed teaser, releasing on January 25, 2023

Given the decibel level that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has, it has definitely become the most awaited film to hit the box office post-pandemic! Yash Raj Films today revealed the release date of this high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, to be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week) through a specially shot date announcement video that has no film footage whatsoever!

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan dominates Twitter trends hours after release date announcement

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting with bated breath for the official announcement of his upcoming film Pathaan. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the film Zero which was released in 2018. The film directed by Aanand L Rai also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. With the film not working with the audience, Khan took a sabbatical from the big screen. While he was away from the screen, he was actively working on the projects backed by his production house- Red Chillies Entertainment.

No evidence that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was part of larger drugs conspiracy, says NCB's Special Investigation Team

After months of investigation in the drugs bust case on the cruise which made headlines in 2021, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has reportedly found that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was not a part of the larger conspiracy. It is being reported that the SIT stated that there is "no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate".

Farhan Akhtar mourns the death of an Indian student in Ukraine amid war with Russia - “Feel terrible for the family”

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar condoled the demise of an Indian student in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. An Indian student lost his life during the shelling in Kharkiv. Farhan Akhtar mourns the death of the student Naveen Shekharappa. He was from Haveri, Karnataka, and was in the 4th year of MBBS in Ukraine.

"RETURN OF THE KING!" - Shah Rukh Khan's fierce comeback on the big screen with Pathaan excites Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others

Given the decibel level that Shah, Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has, it has definitely become the most awaited film to hit the box office post-pandemic! Yash Raj Films today revealed the release date of this high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, to be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week) through a specially shot date announcement video that has no film footage whatsoever!

