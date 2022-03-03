On Wednesday morning, YRF finally made an official announcement of their much-awaited film Pathaan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the announcement of this film was done in a grand fashion and it immediately went viral. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were eagerly awaiting an official announcement ever since the film went on floors in November 2020. The makers announced that the film will be released on January 25, 2023.

Interestingly, two other films are also scheduled to release over the Republic Day weekend 2023- Fighter and Tehran. What's even more interesting is that Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone along with Hrithik Roshan. Tehran, on the other hand, is headlined by John Abraham.

But now with Pathaan going ahead with the Republic 2023 weekend, the makers of Fighter and Tehran will eventually postpone the release dates of their respective films as Siddharth Anand is directing Pathaan and it stars Deepika and John in lead roles along with SRK. Therefore, a three-way clash is highly unlikely considering that all three films are big-scale action entertainers and have the same actors leading the projects.

With the kind of anticipation and buzz around Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, it is highly unlikely that any other filmmaker would want to release their film alongside Pathaan. In all possibilities, Pathaan will enjoy a solo release at the box office and is expected to break records. The film will also mark the return of King Khan on the big screen after four years. He was last seen on the screen in the 2018 film Zero which failed to perform at the box office.

