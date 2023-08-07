Sunny Deol’s return as Tara Singh has taken the industry by surprise as the movie has recorded excellent advance booking trends. While there is joy all around the industry as a blockbuster seems to be in the offing, Karan Johar and Viacom 18 have a reason to worry. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing very good business in the national multiplex chains, however, seeing the extraordinary response to the advance booking of Gadar 2, major multiplexes are looking to replace Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani from the prime time shows and allot it to Gadar 2 this Friday onwards.,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Battle intensifies for showcasing distribution between Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, and OMG 2; Karan Johar steps in to retain the screens

While Dharma Productions was confident to retain 40 percent of the show count in the Independence Day week too, the multiplexes at the moment don’t have the capacity to allot anything more than 20 percent to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “This has led to a war of words between Viacom 18 and the national multiplex chains. They believe the multiplexes would be unfair to them by giving away such a vast showcasing to Gadar 2, more so because their film is holding very well. Karan Johar has personally picked up the calls on the top heads of plexes and is trying to resolve the showcasing of his directorial,” the trade source told us further.

This development however has not gone down well with the Gadar 2 distribution team. “Zee Studios and Sunny Deol believe that their film has already been impacted by OMG 2. The buzz for Gadar is massive and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani got 2 clear weeks to do what it had to. They are wanting to get most of the shows in their name, as they are confident of facing capacity issues on the weekend. Zee is on the front foot to take more showcasing and it believes that Viacom 18 has to figure out the showcasing of their two films – OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, without diluting the release of a third-party film,” the trade source shared insider information.

At the moment, Viacom is not willing to sacrifice showcasing OMG 2 for Rocky Aur Rani and that leaves Karan to bargain only on better deals from plexes by letting go of some prime time shows for Gadar 2. The reason to not compromise on OMG 2 is the fact that OMG 2 is already seeing a limited release. The battle is intensifying between Rocky Rani, Gadar 2, and OMG 2. All eyes on the showcasing now.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Emerges as Karan Johar’s 2nd Rs. 100 crores grosser; director makes entry into Top 10 list of filmmakers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.