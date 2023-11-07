The release date of the remake has not yet been announced.

Basu Chatterjee’s cult classic Ek Ruka Hua Faisla to get a remake; to go on floors in December

Basu Chatterjee's cult classic legal drama Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is all set to be remade. The remake will be directed by Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi. It will feature an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Atul Kulkarni, Suvinder Vikki, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Neeraj Kabi, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kani Kusruti, Hemant Kher, Samvedna Suwalkar, Luke Kenny, and Manu Rishi Chaddha.

For the unversed, the original film, released in 1986, was a remake of the American classic 12 Angry Men. It tells the story of a jury of 12 men who must decide the fate of a man accused of murder. The film was a critical and commercial success and is considered one of the greatest courtroom dramas in Indian cinema.

The remake of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is scheduled to begin shooting on December 10, 2023 in Mumbai and Gujarat. The film is written by Barnali Ray Shukla and produced by Dharnidhar Production and Twenty21 Studios.

The news of the remake has been met with excitement from fans of the original film. Many are eager to see how the new film will adapt the story for a modern audience. The ensemble cast is also a major draw, with many talented actors coming together to tell this important story.

It will be interesting to see how the remake of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla compares to the original film.

