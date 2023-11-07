Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently revealed that she underwent eyelid surgery to restore her vision. In a lengthy post on social media, Aman shared her journey with ptosis, a condition that caused her eyelid to droop further and further over time.

"On 18th May 2023, I shot for the cover of Vogue India. On 19th May 2023, I woke up early in the morning, packed a small suitcase, and kissed Lily on her muzzle. Then Zahaan and Cara drove me to Hinduja hospital in Khar. There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition know as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision," Aman wrote.

Aman went on to describe how her ptosis affected her career and her life. "When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still," she said.

Aman also spoke about the challenges she faced in finding a successful treatment for her ptosis. "The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible," she wrote.

Aman underwent the surgery in May 2023. She described her experience as "terrifying," but said that she is now "so much better." "Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now," she said.

Aman's post has been met with widespread praise and support from fans and colleagues alike. Many have commended her for her courage and honesty in sharing her story.

