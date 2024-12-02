Pop sensation Dua Lipa recently made waves in Mumbai with an electrifying concert that was not only marked by her hit songs but also a surprise mashup of her global hit ‘Levitating’ with the Bollywood classic ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 film Baadshah. While the performance went viral, it led to a stir in India when Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son, Jay Bhattacharya, pointed out that social media and media outlets had failed to credit his father for the iconic Bollywood track that was part of the mashup.

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating X Woh Ladki’ mashup: Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son Jay SLAMS media for not crediting his father; says, “This is not about Shah Rukh Khan…”

Jay Bhattacharya Calls Out Lack of Credit

While fans flooded social media with clips of Dua Lipa's mashup of ‘Levitating’ and ‘Woh Ladki Jo’, Jay Bhattacharya took to Instagram to express his disappointment. In his post, he questioned why no credit was given to his father, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who lent his iconic voice to the song. Jay wrote, “The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to ‘Woh Ladki Jo’—Abhijeet? Unfortunately, we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song.”

A Call for Fair Recognition of Singers

Jay’s post highlighted how the focus of the mashup’s praise seemed to be solely on Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in the song, overshadowing the contributions of the singers. He further added, “Why has it always been about actors in this country? I’m sure when @dualipa heard this song, she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man who has sung this song.” He emphasized that the song should be credited to Abhijeet Bhattacharya and music composer Anu Malik, not just Shah Rukh Khan.

The Struggle for Singers’ Recognition in India

Jay also took a broader stance, criticizing the Indian media’s tendency to focus on actors instead of recognizing the singers who contribute significantly to the music. He stated, “This is not about Shah Rukh Khan. I am his biggest fan ever. This is about our audience and our media who don’t support the singers of our country like they do in the West.” His comments reflect the ongoing debate in the music industry regarding the often-overshadowed role of singers in Bollywood music.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya reshared his son’s post on Instagram, expressing his support.

