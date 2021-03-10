Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 10.03.2021 | 9:01 AM IST

BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav gets nominated for The White Tiger; Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has been nominated in the lead actor category at British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA ) Awards 2021 for his performance in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger. The nominations were announced on Tuesday.

BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav gets nominated for The White Tiger; Priyanka Chopra reacts

Adarsh played the role of Balram in the film who rebels against the systemic oppression in the country to build his own empire. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao. Soon after the nominations were announced, Adarsh took to Instagram to thank his director.

"Holy shit it's really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I've ever experienced. Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations!! Best adapted screenplay and Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!," Adarsh wrote, sharing two clips of the nominations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)


The 26-year-old actor is nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen, (Another Round) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).

The White Tiger has also been nominated for Best Adapted screenplay. After the nominations were announced, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is also the executive producer of the film, took to her Twitter handle to share her happiness.

“What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!,” she tweeted.


The BAFTA Awards ceremony will be held on April 11 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Karan Johar is taller in real life,”- says Adarsh Gourav recalling his memories working as young Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

