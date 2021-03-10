Bollywood Hungama

Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination; shares video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India began on March 1. Now, the who's who of the country are actively participating in the drive and are sharing videos of them taking the vaccination in order to encourage the citizens to follow suit. Actor Anupam Kher has become the latest celebrity to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination; shares video

Anupam Kher on Tuesday uploaded a video of him getting vaccinated at a medical facility. He also thanked the medical staff and the government of India for the vaccination.

"Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!," he tweeted along with the video.


The vaccine is eligible for any Indian citizen aged above 60 and people who are aged above 45 and have comorbidities.

Meanwhile on the work front, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in the short film titled Happy Birthday along with Aahana Kumra. He has also wrapped up the shoot of his portions in the upcoming film The Kashmir Files.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher honours mother Dulari Kher in emotional Humans of Bombay post

