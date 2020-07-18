Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.07.2020 | 4:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

The Bachchans are all stable & recuperating

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Heartening news from the Covid-stricken Bachchan household. Both father and son Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are recovering fast from their mild attack of Coronavirus. Aishwarya and Aaradhya who were shifted to the hospital on Friday evening are also doing very well.

The Bachchans are all stable & recuperating

A source close to the family says, “All four are responding well to the treatment. They would like to return home and continue their quarantine there since their presence in the hospital is constantly palpable, with excited fans speaking about and trailing the VVIP guests. No matter how quiet the Bachchans try to be, they are after all who they are.”

Sources say they will be home at the earliest. “Sometime next week for sure,” says the source.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reflects on his past as he gets treated for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya…

Hyderabad schedule of Mumbai Saga starring…

Ranveer Singh meets hairstylist to begin…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Police question…

Sonu Sood gives 25000 face shields for…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Maharashtra Home…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification