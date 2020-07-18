Heartening news from the Covid-stricken Bachchan household. Both father and son Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are recovering fast from their mild attack of Coronavirus. Aishwarya and Aaradhya who were shifted to the hospital on Friday evening are also doing very well.

A source close to the family says, “All four are responding well to the treatment. They would like to return home and continue their quarantine there since their presence in the hospital is constantly palpable, with excited fans speaking about and trailing the VVIP guests. No matter how quiet the Bachchans try to be, they are after all who they are.”

Sources say they will be home at the earliest. “Sometime next week for sure,” says the source.

