A tender love scene between Alia Bhatt and her on-screen lover in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is now likely to be dropped from the script. The reason being the severe guidelines pertaining to social distancing to be implemented on shooting locations once the lockdown is completed.

Such would be the new norm regarding physical intimacy that Bhansali has decided to do away with a tender love sequence between Alia Bhatt and her love interest played by dancer-turned actor Shantanu Maheshwari.

Says an informed source, “I guess it’s better to be safe than sorry in these troubled times. Physical intimacy would definitely be avoided in Bhansali’s shooting. He will find another way of showing a romantic closeness.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.