Bachchan Pandey vs Lal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar speaks out about clashing with Aamir Khan on Christmas 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s going to be battle of biggest stars on Christmas 2020. The nation’s superstars Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan will be coming with their respective films – Bachchan Pandey and Lal Singh Chaddha. Since it’s going to be the biggest box office clash, it will be interesting to see whether any of the stars will change the dates.



Akshay Kumar, who is currently promoting Mission Mangal, recently spoke about the clash and said that we have 52 Fridays a year and a fewer holiday weekends. The Hindi films made are over 200, over 40 Hollywood releases, South movies and other regional films. He said that we should be happy that two big releases are coming in the same week. This Independence Day was supposed to be the clash of three films – Mission Mangal, Batla House and Saaho until makers of Prabhas starrer decided to bow out.

While Bachchan Pandey, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be a complete entertainer, Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump which will reportedly talk about an important political event from the Indian history.

Now, one will have to wait and see whether the two stars will come on a big screen during the same weekend or one will bow out.

ALSO READ: Battle Of Biggest stars on Christmas 2020! Three way clash between Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn – Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

