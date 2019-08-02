Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar express shock over the rape and beheading of a 3-year-old girl in Jamshedpur

The nation is shocked by yet another heinous crime. The 3-year-old was kidnapped from Tatanagar station platform on July 25 in Jamshedpur. The little girl was sleeping next to her mother when she was kidnapped and later raped by two men. The kid was screaming when the men beheaded her. After the complaint was lodged by the family, the police arrested two accused.

Shocked by the incident, Anushka Sharma has taken to social media and asked for gruesome punishment for the barbaric crime committed. “A 3-year-old girl who was sleeping beside her mother at a railway station was kidnapped, gang-raped and beheaded in Jamshedpur. This is so inhuman and vile, it is literally making me shake in anger. Absolutely horrifying,” she wrote on Twitter. “I hope and wish and urge justice is brought upon this atrocity at the earliest. And punishment so severe that anyone else shudders to commit such a heinous, demonic crime!” she further tweeted.

I hope and wish and urge justice is brought upon this atrocity at the earliest . And punishment so severe that anyone else shudders to commit such a heinous , demonic crime ! (2/2) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 1, 2019

Farhan Akhtar, who runs MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination), also reacted to the horrific news and wrote, “On what grounds does a criminal of this kind get bail?? This is the guy who kidnapped, raped and killed a 3-year-old in Jamshedpur yesterday.” When someone responded stating that religion might have played a role for the accused who is out on bail, Farhan responded, “PLEASE don’t make this about religion. This is about a system that is not working and needs to be fixed urgently.”

On what grounds does a criminal of this kind get bail??

This is the guy who kidnapped, raped & killed a 3 year old in Jamshedpur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ckpUsVVuap — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 2, 2019

PLEASE don’t make this about religion. This is about a system that is not working and needs to be fixed urgently. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 2, 2019

On Wednesday, the police stated that a case has been registered under POCSO Act against the accused. Deputy Superintendent of Police (railways) Noor Mustafa Ansari said the accused, Rinku Sahu, raped the child and after she started crying, beheaded her and threw her body near a water filter plant.

