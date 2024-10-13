Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has taken responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, citing his ties to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot and killed on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has since claimed responsibility for the murder. A viral Facebook post by a gang member indicated that the killing was linked to Siddique’s associations with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan. The post mentioned, “Salman Khan hum ye jung nahi chahate they, parantu tumne humare bhai ka nuksan karaya hai.”

Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claims responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder; security tightened outside Salman Khan’s residence following the viral threat post

The post read, “Om Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat. I understand the essence of life; I consider the body and wealth as mere dust. The only good deed was fulfilling my duty of friendship. Salman Khan, we did not want this war, but you harmed our brother... Today, Baba Siddique's so-called decency is silent, though at one time he was linked to Dawood under the MCOCA Act. His death is tied to his connections between Anuj Thapan, Dawood, Bollywood, politics, and property dealings.”

“We have no enmity with anyone, but whoever assists Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should keep their accounts straight. If any of our brothers are harmed, we will respond. We have never attacked first... Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat,” the post read in Hindi.

Earlier, two arrested shooters claimed to have connections with the notorious gang involved. According to reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the arrest of two suspects in relation to the shooting. One suspect hails from Uttar Pradesh, and the other from Haryana, while a third attacker remains at large.

ANI reported that Baba Siddique was attacked near the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra, Mumbai. He was in critical condition when rushed to the hospital, with sources stating that two to three shots were fired at him around 9:30 pm.

At least six bullets were fired near Zeeshan Siddique's office, with four hitting Baba Siddique in the chest. Authorities believe the attack could be a contract killing and have formed four special teams to lead the investigation into the case.

Salman visited Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night to offer his condolences and meet the family of Siddique, who passed away from bullet injuries.

Security has been heightened outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, following the assassination of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday evening. Footage revealed security personnel stationed outside the actor's home.

The two suspects have been identified as Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that Baba Siddique would be given a state funeral with full honors.

Also Read : Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty mourn the demise of Baba Siddiqui; Riteish Deshmukh, Shamita Shetty pen heartfelt notes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.