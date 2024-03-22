Every day during the festival, two beloved movies from the 90s will light up the big screen, with screenings at 1 pm and 7 pm.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the nostalgia of 90s Bollywood as Cinépolis brings forth the Retro Film Festival. This celebration is set to take place from March 22nd to March 30th, 2024. In collaboration with Venus Entertainment and Atul Sabharwal's Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures, Cinépolis aims to transport audiences back in time to relive the magic of classic Bollywood movies. Film enthusiasts can anticipate a carefully curated selection of three timeless classics: Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladi, and Baazigar.

Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Khiladi bring back 90s nostalgia as they re-release in theatres during Retro Film Festival

Kajol on Thursday shared Baazigar poster featuring her, SShah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty. She wrote, “Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - “Baazigar.” ????✨ As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let’s celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Directed by Abbas Mustan, Baazigar is a story about Madan Chopra, passionate about racing, befriends Vicky Malhotra after his final win. Vicky falls for Madan's daughter Priya, much to Madan's joy, leading to plans for their marriage. Tragedy strikes when Seema, Madan's other daughter, allegedly dies by suicide. Eager to avoid scandal, Madan wants to close the case, but Seema's college friend, Inspector Karan, suspects foul play. Together, they uncover a sinister plot that threatens Madan and others. As secrets unravel, alliances are tested, and the true nature of relationships is revealed, challenging the facade of wealth and success. In the pursuit of justice, Karan and Seema's investigation not only exposes the darker side of Madan's world but also brings them face to face with their own inner demons.

Meanwhile, Main Khiladi Tu Anari stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari alongside Kader Khan, Mukesh Khanna and Johny Lever among others. Released in 1994 and directed by Sameer Malkan, the story revolves around Karan whose brother is murdered by gangster Goli. The only witness, Mona, is also killed. Karan, seeking revenge, is paired with actor Deepak, prepping for a cop role. They find a dancer resembling Mona and devise a plan to ensnare Goli. Despite initial discord, Karan and Deepak bond over their shared goal. The plan unfolds, leading to a climactic showdown where justice prevails. The film explores themes of vengeance, camaraderie, and the power of unlikely alliances in the face of adversity.

On the other hand, Khiladi stars Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Sabeeha, Tinnu Anand, Johny Lever, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, Sharat Saxena & others.

Directed by Abbas Mustan, the film revolves around Raj Malhotra, Boney, Sheetal Nath, and Neelam Choudhary, who are college pranksters, and engage in a risky bet: extorting money from Minister Kailash Nath by faking Sheetal's kidnapping. Despite Raj's winning streak in bets, doubts linger among the group. They stage the kidnapping in a remote cottage, owned by Pillai, but tragedy strikes when Sheetal is mysteriously murdered. Inspector Suresh Malhotra, Raj's brother, leads the investigation, forcing the group to cover their tracks. Surviving three near-fatal accidents, suspicions arise about their authenticity. Unbeknownst to them, a deeper, sinister scheme unfolds. As Raj and Neelam navigate their romantic involvement amidst the chaos, the group grapples with the consequences of their actions. With familial ties, ministerial connections, and personal stakes at play, they confront the magnitude of their misdeeds.

The Retro Film Festival will unfold across 25 Cinépolis theaters spread across India. Every day during the festival, two beloved movies from the 90s will light up the big screen, with screenings at 1 pm and 7 pm. Now, viewers have the opportunity to experience the thrill and drama of these cinematic gems once again, but this time on the grandeur of the silver screen.

More Pages: Khiladi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.