It was reported earlier that OMG 2 director Amit Rai is teaming up with Shahid Kapoor for a movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, produced by Wakaoo Films. Now, it's revealed that Telugu producer Dil Raju is joining hands with Wakaoo Films for this project. The film is currently in pre-production, spearheaded by producers Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl. Previously, Raju and Shahid were to work together on Aneez Bazmee’s comedy film in which the actor had a double role. However, it did not pan out.

A source told Pinkvilla, “The yet untitled film with Shahid Kapoor is one of the most ambitious films of Indian Cinema and the makers are looking to celebrate the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the spectacle. They don’t want to leave any stone unturned and are partnering with the best in the business. Shahid Kapoor, Wakaoo Films, and Amit Rai have found their perfect partner in Dil Raju.”

“Amit Rai has been working on the subject for a while now and this happens to be his dream project. The writing and research work is underway, and the makers are also working on the pre-visualization of certain aspects. The idea is to make an authentic film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the source added.

“It’s impossible to retell Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life in a 3-hour feature film as every chapter of his life makes for a film in itself. The yet untitled Amit Rai directorial revolves around one of the most heroic wins of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva and Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues.

