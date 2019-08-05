Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo in just 22 days

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming Shoojit Sircar film, Gulabo Sitabo, has created a benchmark of sorts. Co-starring living legend Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann has wrapped up shooting for this film in just 22 days! The efficient, smooth filming process can be credited to the vision of Shoojit, the camaraderie and mutual affection shared by its stars along with the entire crew.



Set in Lucknow, a historic city with a unique cultural identity, Gulabo Sitabo is about landlords and tenants, and their timeless love-hate relationship. It portrays the quarrels that a domineering landlord often has with a submissive tenant, leading to hilarious situations. Amitabh Bachchan, sporting a prosthetically created unusual look plays the rambunctious landlord here, and Ayushmann the tenant.

A source close to the actor says, “Ayushmann loved every bit of filming for Gulabo Sitabo. Working with Mr. Bachchan was a surreal experience for him. It was also hugely nostalgic for him to team up with Shoojit, who gave Ayushmann his Bollywood debut. Ayushmann has had a fantastic time with the crew as well, having spent time with them while playing cricket and savouring famous Lucknow cuisine. In fact, on the final day of shooting, which was done at the historic La Martineire College here, Ayushmann and the crew played cricked and interacted with hostel boarders on campus. The crew clicked a lot of selfies, as this shoot was memorable in many ways. Vijay Raaz, who is also part of the film, enthusiastically took place in this impromptu game of cricket on set.”

Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy that promises to be a laugh riot placed in Lucknow’s signature cultural milieu. Writer Juhi Chaturvedi has incorporated local humour and the film is highly awaited by Ayushmann’s fans.

