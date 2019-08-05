Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.08.2019 | 6:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 inspires Maharashtra Government to announce a Super 50 scheme for tribals

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The state has selected a ‘Super 50’ group of tribal students, who passed SSC exams and are seeking admissions to medical and engineering streams, to be coached by a private institute to face entrance exams of IIT, NEET, and JEE. But tribal social workers raised doubts over the scheme. The Maharashtra government seems to have taken a cue from the famed ‘Super 30’ classes of mathematician and academician Anand Kumar, who inspired actor Hrithik Roshan’s recent Hindi film released last month.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 inspires Maharashtra Government to announce a Super 50 scheme for tribals

“It really made my day to know about the government’s initiative of providing special coaching to a group of 50 tribal students who have passed the SSC exams. Nothing is more validating than this for an actor. I feel immensely grateful that our film, Super 30, has touched so many people in ways like this,” Hrithik said.

Super 30 sees Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of mathematician, Anand Kumar and has taken audiences by surprise with his powerful performance. Not just the fans but critics too have hailed the film in a big way.

The film is not only raining praises but is also declared tax free in as many as 8 states in India. Super 30 released on 12th of July, and since then has seen a steady footfall in the theatres. The buzz created by the film is huge and it’s a matter of great pride for the film when the officials of the country, teachers, bureaucrats, and others see the film and recognize its importance.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax free in Haryana

More Pages: Super 30 Box Office Collection , Super 30 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor to essay the role…

Super 30 Box Office Collections – The…

Box Office: Super 30 has another huge jump…

Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar to direct…

Super 30 Box Office Collections - Super 30…

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification