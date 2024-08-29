The horror comedy universe is expanding! Following the tease in Stree 2, the makers of Vampires of Vijay Nagar are finally ready to bring the story to life. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The shoot is set to begin in Mumbai in the first week of October, with the lead actors facing the camera by the third week.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna to start Vampires of Vijay Nagar shoot in October: Report

Vampires Of Vijay Nagar To Be A Tale of Two Eras

If a report by Mid-Day is something to go by, then Vampires of Vijay Nagar will take place in two distinct periods: the present day in a small north Indian town and the ancient Vijayanagara Empire. The first schedule will focus on the modern-day setting.

The report quoted a source saying, “The first schedule will kick off with a night shift. The production team will design a set reflecting a north Indian town. Ayushmann will be shown as an adventure-loving, sports enthusiast, while Rashmika has a layered role. She will also sport a distinct look in the film. Their look tests will take place in the first week of September.”

Vijayanagara's Rich History

The historical city of Vijayanagara, known today as Hampi, will play a significant role in the narrative. Its history as the capital of the flourishing Vijayanagara Empire in the 14th century will be explored in the film.

A Talented Team Behind The Scenes

Director Aditya Sarpotdar, who recently enjoyed success with Munjya, has assembled a talented team for Vampires of Vijay Nagar. The production team includes Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for production design, Saurabh Goswami for cinematography, Sheetal Sharma for costume design, and Niren Bhatt as the writer. Bhatt, known for his work on Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, will be crafting a compelling backstory for the film.

