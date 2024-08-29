Sudhanshu Pandey, who earned immense fame and became a household name with the Star Plus show Anupama, has decided to quit the Rajan Shahi production in a shocking turn of events. Pandey, who played the key role of Vanraj Shah in the highest TRP-rated family drama alongside Rupali Ganguly in the titular role and Gaurav Khanna as Anuj, made this revelation in a social media post leaving fans disheartened as many netizens expressed their disappointment over the news.

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah shares SHOCKING message as he quits Anupama

Sudhanshu Pandey took to his Instagram page to share a video with the caption ‘Important announcement’ wherein he welcomed his fans to a live session with him. He started off the video by stating that he wants to share a news with his loved ones around and went on to speak about the recent Band of Boys reunion which features him as one of their singers. Further, elaborating on how he plays a key character on television which has received such immense support from audiences, he went on to add, “For the last four years I am reaching out to you through a daily soap. I have played a character for which I have received immense love as well as hate. I respect all your emotions because they all reflect your love for me. It gave me an assurance that I am playing the role well. But I want to say this with a heavy heart that I am not a part of Anupamaa. Since Rakshabandhan I have not shot with them. Not playing Vanraj Shah anymore.”

Elaborating on it, he continued, “The decision was sudden, but it is for better prospects in life that we have to make such choices. But I will play many different roles in the future and I hope you will give me the same love and support.”

However, his message left fans completely disappointed who took to the platform to share their unhappiness as they didn’t want to see him go. “Oh no ,we can't imagine Mr shah without you sudhanshu sir, no one can play the role of vanraj better than you,you r the perfect choice for the same,” said one of the users whereas another one added, “All the best for new project,,??but your character is the jaan of the show.. ?? Vanraj Shah Is Back... ??we miss you so much sir”. More users shared comments like. “You will be deeply missed because I loved to Vanraj Shah, the character whom you brought into life. It's so sad to see you leave” and “The serial wouldn't be the same without you @sudanshu_pandey , you would be missed Vanraj Shah would be missed”.

For the unversed, Anupama is a family drama that revolves around a woman’s journey towards self-discovery. Sudhanshu Pandey played the role of Anupama’s ex-husband Vanraj Shah. Meanwhile, the actor has reunited with his Band of Boys that comprises of singers like Karan Oberoi, Sherrin Varghese, Siddharth Haldipur and Chintoo Bhosle. The band recently released their album ‘Gori Again’ and are planning to release a few more songs from the album.

