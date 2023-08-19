The romantic comedy drama, Dream Girl 2 is all over! After the amazing response to the trailer, the makers treated the audiences with two songs 'Dil ka Telephone' and 'Naach' and both are being enjoyed to the hilt. The promotional campaign is now at its peak as the advance ticket booking moment goes live tomorrow! Finally, fans and viewers of Pooja and her undeniable charm will now be able to book tickets for themselves and the family as they get ready to go on a rollercoaster ride of uncontrollable comedy!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 advance bookings open tomorrow!

As the actors travel to different parts of the country bringing Pooja to their doorstep, fans too have been waiting eagerly for August 25 which is now in reach. The nonstop questions on social media for checking the status of advance booking made the makers to take a judicious call and open advance bookings from tomorrow. The overwhelming encouragement received from all corners has kept the energy levels at the top for the entire unit!

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

