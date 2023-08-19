The cat's out of the bag: Bollywood actor Banita Sandhu, recognized for her role in October, has officially confirmed her relationship with singer-rapper AP Dhillon. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement, sharing a series of affectionate pictures featuring the newly revealed couple.

In the candid snapshots, the pair exude an air of romance and togetherness. The first image captured AP Dhillon seated on the floor while Banita Sandhu playfully leans over his face from a bed. Another photo showcased the duo getting ready for a party, highlighting their shared moments of excitement. In yet another frame, Banita posed confidently for the camera as AP Dhillon stood gallantly behind her. The final shot portrayed them from behind, holding hands and facing away from the camera. Accompanying the captivating photos, Banita Sandhu captioned the post with a simple yet emotive message: “with me” followed by a heart emoji.

Banita took to her Instagram story to post another picture, capturing a moment where AP Dhillon is assisting her with adjusting her dress.

Banita Sandhu initially made her mark in Bollywood with her debut in Shoojit Sircar's romantic drama October opposite Varun Dhawan in 2018. She further demonstrated her acting prowess in Vicky Kaushal's 2021 biographical drama Sardar Udham Singh.

The sparks of their relationship first ignited when Banita Sandhu starred in AP Dhillon's music video, ‘With You’. The video artfully captured their shared moments of romance, subtly hinting at the connection that would eventually be confirmed through Banita's heartwarming Instagram posts.

