BREAKING: Khalnayak’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on the occasion of its 30th anniversary; Sanjay Dutt, Subhash Ghai and others are expected to attend

Khalnayak (1993) completed 30 years on August 6 this year. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, this crime drama is memorable thanks to the performances, gripping moments and the unforgettable music score. The film was also a huge hit as it was released at a time when Sanjay Dutt was imprisoned, and it added to the film’s buzz. Hence, when such a landmark film completes 30 years, there have to be celebrations.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that a special screening of the film will be held in Mumbai to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Popular radio station, Radio Nasha, has taken the initiative to organize the screening on Monday, September 4, at a popular multiplex in the suburbs of the Maximum City.

A source said, “It’s not yet confirmed who from the film’s team will make it. But actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, director Subhash Ghai and music composer Pyarelal are expected to present. The invitation will go to all the team members of the film, including actors Ila Arun, Anupam Kher, Ali Asgar, singer Alka Yagnik, etc.”

The source continues, “As it happens with the screenings of Radio Nasha, the cast and crew members will be felicitated and will be encouraged to share their memories and trivia by RJ Rohini and RJ Divya Solgama. This will be followed by the screening of Khalnayak. Along with the team of the film, fans can also be a part of this unforgettable event as they’ll have a chance to win tickets to the premiere.”

An industry insider said, “Khalnayak was released 30 years ago. This means that the younger generation has never seen this film on the big screen. On top of that, they’ll get to hear trivia first-hand from the film’s cast and crew, including how there was pandemonium and a crazy demand to see the film way back in 1993.”

Radio Nasha has held several such screenings of significant films in the past. One of their most memorable events was the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), on its 25th anniversary. It was held on August 9, 2019, at Mumbai’s Liberty Cinema. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, director Sooraj Barjatya and many others graced the screening. The way the lead actors danced and the way the cast and crew went down memory lane made it a very exciting occasion.

Last year, Radio Nasha organized a screening of Gupt (1994) on its 25th anniversary, on July 9 at Metro Inox Cinema. Lead actors Bobby Deol and Kajol, director-editor Rajiv Rai, production designer and co-writer Shabbir Boxwala, music director Viju Shah, art director Bijon Das Gupta, singers Udit Narayan, Sunita Rao and Sadhana Sargam, voiceover artist Chetan Shashital and actors Harish Patel, Mukesh Rishi, Tej Sapru and Dalip Tahil were in attendance. Bobby had made the evening memorable as he danced to his entry song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ when it was played on the screen.

