Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines himself

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Abrar Qazi, who is the lead actor of Yeh Hai Chahatein has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had been shooting on a daily basis for the show and despite the precautions, the actor showed a few symptoms, post which he decided to quarantine himself immediately. The recent surge has led to a stricter lockdown and night curfew in Maharashtra in an attempt to decrease the number of cases.

Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines himself

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show released a statement that confirmed the news of Abrar Qazi testing positive. Speaking about the same, Ekta Kapoor said that as soon as the symptoms were detected, Abrar was isolated and he has quarantined himself. The set was fumigated and as per the BMC’s protocol, the set was sanitized and the members of the cast and crew were isolated and tested. The entire cast and crew are in touch with each other and Abrar is receiving the necessary medical help.

Ekta Kapoor concluded her statement and said that the health of their cast and crew is of utmost importance to them.

 

