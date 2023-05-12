Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had earlier impressed the audience with his heart-wrenching performances in the music videos of ‘Filhaal’ and ‘Filhaal 2’ starring alongside Nupur Sanon, is now set to tug at the heartstrings once again with his upcoming song ‘Kya Loge Tum’. Collaborating with renowned singer B Praak, the song is expected to evoke emotions and touch the hearts of the audience. The song is all set to release on May 15 at 6 pm. The music video features Akshay Kumar alongside actress Amayra Dastur. The duo is expected to deliver an impactful performance in the video, bringing the soulful lyrics to life. Fans of Akshay Kumar are eagerly awaiting the release of the song, hoping to experience another emotional rollercoaster.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar to his Instagram account and shared the beautiful poster of the song. The poster features Akshay Kumar and his co-star Amayra Dastur looking into each other's eyes. He also asked his fans to prepare themselves for an emotional ride and to let their emotions and tears flow while listening to the song. The actor also revealed the release date and time of the song. Sharing the photo, he wrote in caption, “The team of Filhall and Filhaal 2 returns with yet another heartbreak song, #KyaLogeTum. Get ready to let your emotions and tears flow. Song releasing on 15th May at 6 pm.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the song and are already expressing their excitement and anticipation on social media. As soon as he shared the poster, fans and followers showered their love for the actor in the comments section. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Everyone waiting for this song,” while another fan commented, “One more BLOCKBUSTER song loading....”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The actor will also be seen as the lead in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha.

