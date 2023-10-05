Zee TV's upcoming fiction show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is a high-octane drama that promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well written characters. Produced by Dome Entertainment, the show is set to deliver a riveting narrative which is said to be filled with unexpected twists and turns. Based in the princely state of Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt landlord family and her childhood friend Ranjha aka Ranjeet whose support gives her a new life. While Ranjha will be played by Avinesh Rekhi, Heer will be played by Tanisha Mehta.

Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta express happiness as they come together for the show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

For Heer, her biggest priority is the well-being of her family. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family, making everyone wonder- Jisne maangi sabki khair… Waqt ne kiya hai…. kyun us se bair? After a life-altering incident, Heer is compelled to draw upon her inner strength, confront injustice, and assert the truth. Throughout this tumultuous journey, she finds unwavering support from her childhood friend, Ranjha.

Talking about the show, Avinesh Rekhi said, "Our show captures Heer’s journey that reflects the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of relationships. I am thrilled to be a part of this exceptional project and can't wait for the viewers to embark on this rollercoaster ride with us. Being a Sikh myself, it wasn't very difficult for me to prepare for the character. The viewers have showered immense love on my previous roles and am looking forward to their support for this upcoming show too.”

Tanisha Mehta added, "I am excited to be a part of Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and bring Heer's character to life. It's a gripping tale of love, resilience and the unbreakable bond of friendship. To me, Heer is definitely an inspiration, and I am sure when the viewers watch her, they will feel the same. I recently shot for our promo in Amritsar along with Avinesh and the rest of the cast and we even had a few workshops which helped me understand the character in depth. I am really looking forward to the audience reactions to this show.”

While Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is all set to premiere on Zee TV, the date of the show is yet to be revealed.

