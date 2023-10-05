From what we hear, the rest of the ensemble cast too are expected to join the three star kids in this debut episode of the show.

The highly awaited combination of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their debut film. The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, which is inspired by the comics world, is all set for its digital release and it seems that Shah Rukh Khan’s closest friend Karan Johar too will be giving them their debut platform in the upcoming show Koffee With Karan 8.

The Archies gang Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor to debut on Koffee With Karan 8

Readers would be aware that Karan Johar launched the eighth season of the show, earlier this week, and now the latest update is that the filmmaker-producer will be kick-starting the season with the newbie star kids. In a report on News 18 Showsha, a source was quoted saying, “After watching their parents on the Koffee couch for years now, Suhana, Khushi and Agastya are truly excited to make their Koffee With Karan debut. It will be like a promotional event for The Archies. In all likelihood, the shoot for the episode will happen next month.”

If these reports are to be believed, the rest of the ensemble cast of youngsters which includes Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja may also be a part of the episode. However, it is also being said that Karan Johar will be seen giving the audience a glimpse into the life and journey of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. “The episode will largely focus on the growing up years of the three star kids, their debut and their experience of being born in families with a film lineage. Karan has seen them right from the time they were kids and he’s equally elated to be hosting them on the show. The audience are definitely in for some interesting tea,” added the source.

The Archies, which will mark the debut of the star kids and ensemble cast, is set in the 1960s and is slated for release on Netflix on October 26. On the other hand, Koffee With Karan Season 8 too is expected to premiere on the same date on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar trolls himself over nepotism in the new promo; promises to bring a more candid season

More Pages: The Archies Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.