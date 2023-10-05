The year 2023 has certainly been a milestone year for Shah Rukh Khan and family. While on one hand, the superstar’s recent releases Pathaan and Jawan have rocked the box office, on the other hand his daughter Suhana Khan will be seen making her debut with The Archies, and son Aryan Khan will be making his directorial debut with Stardom. In fact, the news that Shah Rukh Khan’s son would be making his directorial debut made headlines. Now, before the dust settles, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that featuring in the series will be Mona Singh.

EXCLUSIVE: Mona Singh to feature in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, a well-placed industry source revealed, “Yes, Mona Singh does feature in the show. In fact, she has already begun shooting for the same. Currently she has finished one schedule of the shoot.” When asked the source for details of her role, he added, “Currently nothing much is known. Given the fact that Shah Rukh Khan's son is making his directorial debut, all eyes are on the Aaryan Khan directorial. Thanks to this, Aaryan is keeping a tight leash on the production when it comes to details being revealed.” As for the show itself, reports claim that Stardom, which commenced production in July this year, will feature cameo appearances by Bollywood heavyweights, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol.

Currently on the last leg of its shoot, Aryan Khan is keeping all details tightly wrapped. All that is known of the final segment of shooting is that it will be shot in a multi-cultural centre in Mumbai’s Nariman Point and will feature an elaborate set that will be a replication of a star-studded award function. As for the series itself, Stardom is expected to be a six-episode web show that is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Also Read: What Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan told dad Shah Rukh Khan about AbRam before he went on a set after 3 years

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.