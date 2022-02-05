comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.02.2022 | 11:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi to release in Hindi on February 11, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The much-anticipated action entertainer Khiladi starring Ravi Teja is all set to release in the Hindi language in cinemas from 11th February. Helmed by Ramesh Varma, Ravi Teja will be seen in a completely different role in the film produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi to release in Hindi on February 11, 2022

Elated Dr. Jayantilal Gada shares his views on releasing the movie in Hindi, adds, “As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas.”

The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) in association with A Studios. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. Khiladi (Hindi) will release on 11th February 2022 in cinemas.

ALSO READ: Ravi Teja and Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s Dhamaka! first look out

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha to make comeback…

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim:…

Sherlyn Chopra granted protection bail by…

Vicky Kaushal to play a pivotal role in Shah…

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to hold…

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee’s romance…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification