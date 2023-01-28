Nitesh Tiwari on multiple occasions has spoken about bringing Ramayan to life with a big-screen adaptation. Bollywood Hungama was among the first to reveal that Nitesh Tiwari and his producers, Madhu Mantena and Allu Arvind were in talks with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor for the film. Everything was locked but now, the latest buzz in the industry is that Hrithik Roshan has taken a step back from Ramayan.

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan; makers in talks with Yash now

"Hrithik Roshan doesn't want to play back-to-back negative roles. While he loved the script of Ramayan, he wants to be the hero now, as fans love him as a hero over a villain. After several rounds of discussions with Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena, he decided to take a step back," a source told Bollywood Hungama. Hrithik's move of stepping back initially put the makers in a panic state, but now they have got another option.

"Rocking Star Yash is on the lookout for a script. His work is managed by an agency run by Madhu Mantena, who feels that Yash fits the bill for Ravana. They have already initiated talks with Yash and the Rocking Star has shown good interest in the film. If all goes well, Ramayan will happen now with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The casting has now gone to a Pan-Indian level," the source told us.

Yash is known for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the KGF Franchise. The dynamic of Yash and Ranbir Kapoor will be interesting in Ramayan.

