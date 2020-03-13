Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.03.2020 | 11:46 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Armaan Malik to drop his first English track ‘Control’ on March 20

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has signed with Arista Records. Under the deal, Armaan will release his first English language single, 'Control' on March 20. Armaan has amassed 1 Billion+ YouTube views, 2 Billion+ streams and he is credited with 20+ Bollywood hit songs all by the age of 24.

Armaan Malik to drop his first English track 'Control' on March 20

“To write and release English music has been my dream for as long as I can remember and I couldn’t have found a better family than Arista Records to be starting this new journey with. There’s no better feeling than to know that I’m in such good hands with an executive like David Massey, who truly believes in me, this project and also shares the same vision as me about global music. We have been working on this for about a year now and I can’t control my excitement to share this new side of me with the world,” said Armaan.

David Massey (President and CEO, Arista) said, “We are excited to have Armaan join the Arista family. He is an international superstar and we look forward to introducing him to the US and broadening his fan base here.”

Armaan Malik has been hinting about his new venture as he went dark on Instagram and deleted all his previous photos!

ALSO READ:  Armaan Malik to unleash his first heartbreak song ‘Tootey Khaab’

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya to…

Coronavirus scare: All cinema halls in Delhi…

"I had a blessed 2019 with War," says Vaani…

No Holi celebrations this year at Bachchans,…

Hungama 2: Meezaan Jafri says Akshay Kumar…

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan says he wishes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification