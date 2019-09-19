Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.09.2019 | 10:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Armaan Malik to unleash his first heartbreak song ‘Tootey Khaab’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taking his successful association with music giant T-Series to the next level, Armaan Malik – one of the youngest singing sensations of India, is set to spring a huge surprise on music lovers with his next offering — Tootey Khaab.

Armaan Malik to unleash his first heartbreak song 'Tootey Khaab'

Dubbed as the ‘Prince of Romance’ by his ardent fans, Armaan, who has been hugely appreciated for his romantic chartbusters such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Sab Tera’, Wajah Tum Ho & ‘Pehla Pyaar’ (Kabir Singh) among several others, is excited to launch his first heartbreak song, ‘Tootey Khaab’ in association with T-Series this month.

The music single which promises to tug at your heartstrings is composed by the talented duo Kunaal-Rangon with lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Directed by Shabby, the song is further brought to life with Armaan featuring in the music video!

Talking about ‘Tootey Khaab’, Bhushan Kumar says, “Armaan is the youngest and one of the most successful artists that we have on our label. Having carved a niche for himself with romantic tracks, he is going to surprise us with the depth and pain that he has brought to the fore with his singing in Tootey Khaab. What he’s achieved through this song is truly a mark of a versatile artiste. He is bound to move you with this song.”

Armaan says, “After ‘Aaja Na Ferrari Mein’ and ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’, I wanted to challenge myself and go a step further. I’ve never sung a proper breakup song and I was in search of an emotional track that depicted that melancholy in the most honest way possible. When I heard ‘Tootey Khaab’ from Kunaal & Rangon, I immediately knew this was going to be my next single. It’s from the heart and I’m sure it will instantly resonate with the youth.”

The song along with the music video will be officially launched soon on T-Series.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Ayushmann Khurrana to romance…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani roped in as…

John Abraham to shoot for poster of…

Scoop: Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s…

Bhushan Kumar And Anubhav Sinha begin their…

Shahid Kapoor can’t stop praising Mira…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification