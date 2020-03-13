Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.03.2020 | 10:21 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya to release on June 12, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Urvashi Rautela is starring in a film called Virgin Bhanupriya directed by Ajay Lohan where Rautela plays the titular character. In the film, produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal under banner Dhariwal Films, presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri, Bhanupriya played by Rautela, an Indian college going conservative girl decides to lose her virginity. she thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world however, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won't happen ever in her life. What happens after that and whether she succeeds in her mission or not form the whole narrative of the film.

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya to release on June 12, 2020

Contrary to the name, the film is a family comedy that explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, and Brijendra Kala.

Says Urvashi, “I play a girl who is seeking companionship but fails every time she tries to work on being in a relationship. Though the film is hilarious, it is not slapstick. I loved the way it tells an important story in an entertaining way.”

Virgin Bhanupriya is slated to release on 12th June this year.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela flaunts her enviable curves in a two piece BIKINI; see pic

Tags : , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Coronavirus scare: All cinema halls in Delhi…

"I had a blessed 2019 with War," says Vaani…

Hungama 2: Meezaan Jafri says Akshay Kumar…

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan says he wishes…

Akshay Kumar says coronavirus will have some…

Rohit Shetty says filmmakers are scared to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification