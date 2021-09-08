Actor Arjun Rampal has been going on a very hectic schedule and has many projects lined up on his way. The actor has recently wrapped up his shoot for Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. He also has a yet-to-be-announced relationship drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D'Cruz in the lineup.

While already having so many projects on board, the actor has now signed up for yet another. According to a report by a web portal, Arjun has signed up for an action film which will be produced by action star Vidyut Jammwal under his newly launched production banner, Action Hero Films.

This will mark the very first collaboration between the two actors. The yet to be titled film is said to be a commercial actioner with a resolute storyline. The film will feature Arjun Rampal in the role of the antagonist. The film is expected to go on floors by November according to the schedule. However, things might get change owing up to the Covid-19 situation in the country. Also, there has been no further details of the project including the director, plot and other star casts that have not been revealed yet.

Arjun Rampal is all set to finish his remaining portions of the film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon which was delayed due to the lockdown of the second wave of COVID-19 early this year. While on the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal is currently shooting for his film Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Arjun Rampal will next be seen in the National Award-winning filmmaker Aparna Sen's The Rapist which is set to have its world premiere at this year's Busan International Film Festival. He will then be seen in Abbas-Mustan's Netflix thriller Penthouse co-starring Bobby Deol and Sharman Joshi.

