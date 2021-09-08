Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim made an impressive Bollywood debut this year in Salman Khan starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, the actor is all set to share screen space with another popular Khan of the industry.

Sangay will be playing a pivotal role in Tamil filmmaker Atlee's upcoming pan-India film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film which also stars Nayanthara is currently being shot in Pune.

As per reports, Sangay will be playing a character that is very different from his negative character in Radhe. He flew down from Bhutan and joined the shoot last week.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in Atlee’s film which also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Marathi actress Rutuja, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover.

