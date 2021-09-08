Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.09.2021 | 9:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

After Salman Khan, Radhe actor Sangay Tsheltrim to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim made an impressive Bollywood debut this year in Salman Khan starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, the actor is all set to share screen space with another popular Khan of the industry.

After Salman Khan, Radhe actor Sangay Tsheltrim to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan

Sangay will be playing a pivotal role in Tamil filmmaker Atlee's upcoming pan-India film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film which also stars Nayanthara is currently being shot in Pune.

As per reports, Sangay will be playing a character that is very different from his negative character in Radhe. He flew down from Bhutan and joined the shoot last week.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in Atlee’s film which also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Marathi actress Rutuja, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover.

ALSO READ: Meet Sangay Tsheltrim: From Army to bodybuilding to chance meeting Salman Khan to becoming a villain in Radhe

More Pages: Atlee Kumar's Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone to launch global lifestyle…

Sonakshi Sinha's House of Creativity…

Complaint filed against YouTuber Carry…

Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun…

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shoot…

Bigg Boss OTT: MX TakaTak influencer Aashika…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification