A renowned television and film actor and a director from the Indian Entertainment Industry, Renuka Shahane, will now be seen anchoring Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan. As an anchor, Renuka will aim to bring forward the earnest fears of every parent and the warning signs as she sheds light on the crimes committed by teenagers.

As an anchor, Renuka will be seen restating the warning indicators as well as the thought process that a teenager experiences leading to the inevitable crimes. The episodes will focus on presenting situations that teach parents how to recognize certain cautionary signs, inform and educate their children, and assist them proactively.

Confirming her association with the show, Renuka Sahane shared, "It is my pleasure to be a part of shows like Crime Patrol. According to me, a show like this not just helps in educating the society but serves as a ready reckoner in making people aware of their surroundings. As an anchor and a mother of two children, my only intent is to encourage people to understand what goes on in the minds of the teenagers and what are the telltale signs that can be timely addressed."

Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan will air every Mon-Fri at 11:00 PM starting 13th September only on Sony Entertainment Television.

