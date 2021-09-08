English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has dropped the Amazon’s series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

According to a report in Variety, the hit TV series Fleabag star has left the project due to creative differences with fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover, though the duo has previously worked together on Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The team of Mr. & Mrs. Smith calls Waller-Bridge’s departure amicable. As for Waller-Bridge’s role, the team will be now have to re-cast.

Currently Waller-Bridge is working on Indiana Jones 5, which she will star in alongside the final season of Killing Eve, which she is executive producing. She is also credited as a writer on the latest Bond flick, No Time to Die.

The series, based on Doug Liman’s story of a married couple who discover they are spies hired to assassinate each other featured starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, first released in 2005 but somewhat overshadowed by the romance between the two leads, is a joint production between New Regency and Amazon Prime Video.

Waller-Bridge was due to star in and executive produce the new series alongside Glover. The duo announced the project last year with a short self-shot Instagram clip in which Glover could be seen dancing while Waller-Bridge got up from her computer to pose in the doorframe behind her, echoing Jolie’s pose on the original film’s poster. The series was conceived by Glover, who is staying on the series as co-creative producer and executive producer, as well as stepping into Brad Pitt’s shoes in front of the camera, and Francesca Sloane (“Atlanta”), who remains onboard as show runner. Sloane, Glover and Waller-Bridge all have overall deals at Amazon. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films’ Jenny Robins will executive produce.

On the work front, Waller-Bridge recurred in season 2 of the television show His Dark Materials where she voiced Sayan Kötör. She also directed the music video for "Savior Complex" by Phoebe Bridgers. Waller-Bridge then appeared in the music video for "Treat People with Kindness" by Harry Styles, which premiered on 1 January 2021.

