A few days back, the AIIMS report declared that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and ruled out the murder angle. The report by AIIMS reportedly matches the conclusion reached by the CBI investigators who are currently probing the cause of the death. The CBI team had reconstructed the scene of the crime soon after they had taken over the case in August.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a forensic audit of Rajput's bank accounts has not revealed anything suspicious that would suggest that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty could have pushed him to suicide for financial gains. Reportedly, the CBI is now looking into various reasons that could have possibly led to Rajput taking his own life. They will be looking into professional rivalry, nepotism in Bollywood, effect of drug abuse, his mental health and any role played by Chakraborty.

The forensic audit report revealed that over Rs 70 crore worth of transactions were made through Rajput's accounts in the past five years. However, only Rs 55 lakhs have been found to be associated with Chakraborty. As per reports, the expenses were made on travel, spas and gifts.

While Rhea Chakraborty continues to be under the scanner of the CBI for abetment of suicide, the agency has not yet found any concrete motive for abetment. The investigation is still on and the agency will be looking into every aspect.

