Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.08.2019 | 6:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Arjun Kapoor roped in for Nikkhil Advani’s film directed by Kaashvi Nair

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in the film India’s Most Wanted will soon be seen in the historical period drama Panipat. The actor has also shot for the film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is slated for release in the first half of 2020.

Arjun Kapoor roped in for Nikkhil Advani’s film directed by Kaashvi Nair

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has signed another project which will be produced by Nikkhil Advani. The yet-untitled film will be directed by debutant Kaashvi Nair who is the daughter of filmmaker K Shashilal Nair. Shashilal Nair has directed films like One 2 Ka 4, Kroadh and Angaar among others.

Kaashvi Nair has been working with Emmay Entertainment for the past nine-ten years. Recently during the eight-year anniversary celebration of their production house Emmay, Nikkhil Advani while addressing the media said that they are working on a “beautiful, cross-border, coming-of-age film.” He had announced back then that the film will be directed by Kaashvi Nair.

Now Arjun Kapoor is on board. However, they are yet to announce who will be seen opposite the Ki & Ka actor.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s director Sharan Sharma’s childhood pictures will leave you stunned!

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Batla House Box Office Collections - The…

Batla House Box Office Collections – The…

Box Office: Batla House Day 14 in overseas

Parineeti Chopra talks about choosing…

Batla House Box Office Collections – The…

Box Office: Batla House Day 13 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification