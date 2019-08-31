Actor Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in the film India’s Most Wanted will soon be seen in the historical period drama Panipat. The actor has also shot for the film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is slated for release in the first half of 2020.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has signed another project which will be produced by Nikkhil Advani. The yet-untitled film will be directed by debutant Kaashvi Nair who is the daughter of filmmaker K Shashilal Nair. Shashilal Nair has directed films like One 2 Ka 4, Kroadh and Angaar among others.

Kaashvi Nair has been working with Emmay Entertainment for the past nine-ten years. Recently during the eight-year anniversary celebration of their production house Emmay, Nikkhil Advani while addressing the media said that they are working on a “beautiful, cross-border, coming-of-age film.” He had announced back then that the film will be directed by Kaashvi Nair.

Now Arjun Kapoor is on board. However, they are yet to announce who will be seen opposite the Ki & Ka actor.

