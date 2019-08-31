Bollywood Hungama

Patralekhaa posts a heartfelt birthday message for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fans and colleagues of the actor Rajkummar Rao have been pouring love for the actor as he turns a year older. Rajkummar Rao has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his brilliant performance with films like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped, etc.

Patralekhaa posts a heartfelt message for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa posted a loved up post for the actor. Sharing a picture from one of their vacations, she wrote, “Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest @rajkummar_rao. It’s so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you, but a life that is filled with peace, prosperity, learning, and growth.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa worked together in the actress’s debut film, Citylights. The actors are in a relationship for quite some time now and are often spotted together. They also love to post pictures of each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities also wished the actor on social media.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the birthday boy will soon be seen in Made in China, Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan and Roohi Afza alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

