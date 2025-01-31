The much-awaited trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, will be launched on February 1. The event will see the presence of the film’s producers, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh, alongside director Mudassar Aziz. Produced under the banner of Puja Films, the film promises to be a fun-filled romantic comedy revolving around an intriguing love triangle.

First Look Hints at a Quirky Love Triangle

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers unveiled the first poster, featuring the lead trio in a playful tug-of-war. Arjun Kapoor stands in the centre, while Bhumi and Rakul pull him in opposite directions, teasing the film’s central conflict. The poster sets the tone for a lighthearted and entertaining rom-com that will explore love, relationships, and comedy in Mudassar Aziz’s signature style.

Mishap on Set: Ceiling Collapse During Song Shoot

During the film’s shoot at the Imperial Palace in Mumbai, an unexpected accident occurred when the ceiling collapsed on set. Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz sustained minor injuries, but thankfully, no serious harm was reported. The incident was attributed to vibrations from the sound setup, which caused instability in the old hall where filming was taking place. Despite the mishap, the shoot resumed without major delays.

What’s Next for the Lead Cast?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, a film that incorporated mythological elements into its narrative. Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to the hit 2019 rom-com. Unlike the first installment, which was directed by Akiv Ali, the sequel will be helmed by Anshul Sharma. Bhumi Pednekar, meanwhile, is set to make her web series debut with Daldal, in which she plays a cop. The series has completed filming and is slated for a Prime Video release next year.

