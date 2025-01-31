comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Is Ghajini 2 on the cards? Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind drop a MAJOR hint at Thandel event

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Is Ghajini 2 on the cards? Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind drop a MAJOR hint at Thandel event

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Speculation about a sequel to Ghajini has resurfaced after producer Allu Aravind dropped a major hint at the Hindi trailer launch of Thandel in Mumbai. The event, attended by Aamir Khan, saw Aravind express his desire to collaborate with the superstar on a large-scale project, saying, "I want to make a 1000 crore film with him." Aamir responded, "Definitely, sir!" before Aravind added, "Maybe Ghajini 2!" This brief exchange has left fans wondering if a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster is finally in the works.

Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind’s Exchange Fuels Speculation

During the conversation, Aamir acknowledged the ongoing speculation, saying, "Sir, a lot on the net is going around Ghajini 2." In response, Aravind laughed and said, "People started writing about it." While no official confirmation has been made, this exchange has reignited discussions about the possibility of a follow-up to the action thriller that set new records in Bollywood.

Ghajini’s Legacy: A Box Office Game-Changer

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Ghajini was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It starred Aamir Khan, Asin, and Jiah Khan, with Pradeep Rawat playing the antagonist. The film was a major milestone in Bollywood, becoming the first to enter the Rs 100 crore club with a domestic collection of Rs 114 crore. Notably, Ghajini was among the rare Bollywood films named after the villain’s character, making it stand out in the industry. Despite not winning any awards for his performance, Aamir’s portrayal of Sanjay Singhania remains one of his most memorable roles.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Clash with Thandel

Meanwhile, Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is set for release on February 7, 2025. The Telugu film will also be dubbed in Hindi. Interestingly, it will clash at the box office with Loveyapa, starring Aamir Khan’s son. When asked about the competition, Aamir diplomatically stated, "Everyone's film should work at the box office." It remains to be seen whether Thandel will impact Loveyapa’s performance.

Also Read: Thandel trailer launch: Director Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya and Premam fame asks Aamir Khan for job: “I want to assist you for 6 months”

More Pages: Ghajini Box Office Collection , Ghajini Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

