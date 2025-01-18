REVEALED: Sky Force is 125 minutes long; trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava to be attached with Akshay Kumar-starrer

During the release of Stree 2, the moviegoers were in a surprise when they got a chance to see the massy teaser of Chhava. As the teaser rightfully says, it presents Vicky Kaushal like never before and hence, the teaser got a roaring response. Now, when the moviegoers will venture out to watch Sky Force next week, they’ll get to see the much-awaited trailer of Chhava.

REVEALED: Sky Force is 125 minutes long; trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava to be attached with Akshay Kumar-starrer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer of Chhava has been attached with the prints of Sky Force. It made sense as both films, just like Stree 2, are produced by Maddock Films.”

In a rare instance, the teaser of Chhava was made available only in cinemas with Stree 2 and a few days later, it was launched on digital. The trailer, however, will be made available online on January 22 before it can be seen in cinemas on January 24 with Sky Force.

The source continued, “Chhava is a big scale film. Sky Force is expected to get a huge turnout. Therefore, a large number of the audience will get to experience the grandeur and mass appeal of Chhava on the big screen and it will further add to its hype.”

Chhava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Divya Dutta. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it releases in cinemas on February 14.

Sky Force, on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur and marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. It is backed by Maddock Films as well as Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has learned the run time of Sky Force. A trade source told us, “The film is 125 minutes long, that is, it has a run time of 2 hours and 5 minutes.”

Another source told us that the censor process is almost complete and the makers will be granted the censor certificate, in case it hasn’t happened already.

Also Read: Sky Force: Why Squadron Leader Devayya’s story took 23 years to be told

More Pages: Chhaava Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.