comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.03.2024 | 5:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Malaika Arora reacts to people accusing her of taking ‘a fat alimony’ from Arbaaz Khan; says, “I was aghast”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Malaika Arora reacts to people accusing her of taking ‘a fat alimony’ from Arbaaz Khan; says, “I was aghast”

en Bollywood News Malaika Arora reacts to people accusing her of taking ‘a fat alimony’ from Arbaaz Khan; says, “I was aghast”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who tied the knot in 1998, parted ways in 2017.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who were once considered to be one of the most popular couples, took the nation by shock when they announced their divorce in 2017. Recently, when the dancer turned reality-show judge opened up about the challenging time of her life, she also revealed the ongoing rumours that she came across which included one about a ‘fat alimony’ and how she was shocked about all of it.

Malaika Arora reacts to people accusing her of taking ‘a fat alimony’ from Arbaaz Khan; says, “I was aghast”

Malaika Arora reacts to people accusing her of taking ‘a fat alimony’ from Arbaaz Khan; says, “I was aghast”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora opened up about how people reacted to her divorce with the actor-producer and shared, “When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did”.

She further recalled a story about a massive alimony which she had allegedly taken from her former husband Arbaaz Khan and went on to add, “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done life whatever level, it makes no difference.”

“Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told ‘oh you have to get married at this age’. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don’t know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment,” asserted Arora.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora currently shared the custody of their son Arhaan Khan, who is now 21 years old. The popular star is currently in a serious relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Malaika Arora is ending our mid-week blues in a stunning Amit Aggarwal blue gown

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SHOCKING: CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi…

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Masterstroke: Salman Khan…

Shaitaan given midnight shows throughout…

CONFIRMED! Aanand L Rai to make OTT debut…

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to speak…

Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee to unveil…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification