Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who were once considered to be one of the most popular couples, took the nation by shock when they announced their divorce in 2017. Recently, when the dancer turned reality-show judge opened up about the challenging time of her life, she also revealed the ongoing rumours that she came across which included one about a ‘fat alimony’ and how she was shocked about all of it.

Malaika Arora reacts to people accusing her of taking ‘a fat alimony’ from Arbaaz Khan; says, “I was aghast”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora opened up about how people reacted to her divorce with the actor-producer and shared, “When I decided to get divorced, I don’t think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that’s what I did”.

She further recalled a story about a massive alimony which she had allegedly taken from her former husband Arbaaz Khan and went on to add, “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony’ and I was aghast. Whatever you have done life whatever level, it makes no difference.”

“Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told ‘oh you have to get married at this age’. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don’t know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment,” asserted Arora.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora currently shared the custody of their son Arhaan Khan, who is now 21 years old. The popular star is currently in a serious relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Malaika Arora is ending our mid-week blues in a stunning Amit Aggarwal blue gown

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.