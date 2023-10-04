Karan Johar promises to make stars spill their secretes in the Season 8 of the upcoming Koffee With Karan, which will kick start on October 26.

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar trolls himself over nepotism in the new promo; promises to bring a more candid season

Promising to be edgier, crazier and more candid, the new season of Koffee With Karan is all set to make a comeback. The producer, director, show anchor and actor Karan Johar is back as the host for KWK Season 8 which will air only on Disney+ Hotstar. No escape, no getting away since this time around, the chat will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “Koffee with Karan Season 7 received a phenomenal response last year on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an iconic show and has been an audience favorite since its inception. With season 8 of Koffee with Karan, we aim to build and engage with this fandom twice as much. It’s exciting to collaborate with the ace producer-director Karan Johar yet again and take the content of this season to a larger audience”

Director and show anchor, Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8”.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to brew on October 26 onwards, exclusively, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

