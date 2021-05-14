Bollywood Hungama

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli raise Rs 11 crore, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas raise one million dollars for COVID relief in India

As India battles the devastating effects of COVID-19 second wave, several celebrities came forward to donate and raise money for COVID relief work. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli together started a fundraiser and have now raised Rs. 11 crore in a couple of days. Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have also thanked people as they have raised money through their fundraiser to help India.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli raise Rs 11 crore, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas raise one million dollars for COVID relief in India

While Anushka and Virat's fundraiser has collected over Rs 11 crore, Priyanka and Nick have collected one million dollars. Owing to Priyanka's fame worldwide, the international community's attention has been towards the crisis that India is facing and many came forward to help India.

A couple of weeks ago, Priyanka had announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia via a video message posted on her social media platforms. Announcing that they have raised one million dollars, Priyanka wrote, “Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.”

“All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too,” she added.


Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat have raised Rs. 11 crore through the fundraiser they announced last week. They began the fundraiser by donating Rs. 2 crore on their behalf. Anushka, in her appeal to people to come forward to help, wrote, “India needs you and we thank you wholeheartedly for every bit of contribution that you have made to save lives. We will win this battle against the pandemic. We shall do everything to get through this, together.”

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra embraced her changing self: “My body has changed as I’ve gotten older”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

