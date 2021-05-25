Bollywood actor/producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turned up to provide help for a child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy(SPA), a rare genetic disorder. The patient required a medicine named Zolgensma which cost Rs. 16 crore to recover.

Parents of the patient, Ayaansh Gupta, created a Twitter handle called AyaanshFightsSMA and thanked all those who supported them in crowdsourcing funds for the expensive medicine. They thanked several celebrities including Anushka and Virat on Monday.

Sharing a picture of Anushka and Virat, they wrote, "@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta."

@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/vJUozH2o2r — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021



Several other film celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, and Arjun Kapoor came forward to raise funds for the child.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat had earlier initiated a COVID relief fund for which they themselves donated Rs. 2 crore. They raised a total f Rs. 11 crores through the fundraiser. They had revealed the money raised will be donated to Act Grants, which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness, and telemedicine facilities through the pandemic.

