Anusha Dandekar reveals she underwent surgery for ovarian lump; informs, "Still have a few weeks of full recovery"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anusha Dandekar reveals she underwent surgery for ovarian lump; informs, “Still have a few weeks of full recovery”

On Monday evening, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and shared her health update. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a recent Instagram post, Anusha Dandekar, a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, opened up about her health journey and urged women to prioritize their well-being. The caption revealed that she had recently undergone surgery to remove a lump in her ovary and discovered a few more lumps during the procedure. Fortunately, everything went well, and Anusha expressed gratitude for her recovery.

The post served as a reminder to all women reading it to visit their gynaecologist at least once a year to stay proactive about their health and safety. Anusha shared that she has been following this practice since the age of 17, and it played a crucial role in her early detection and successful recovery.

Anusha expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Shweta Raje and her exceptional team at the Women's Hospital for providing a safe and comfortable environment during her medical journey. She also extended her gratitude to those who visited, called, and messaged her consistently, acknowledging their support as invaluable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

While Anusha acknowledged that she still has a few weeks of recovery ahead, she felt elated to take a walk outside, expressing her gratitude for the progress made so far. Reacting to Anusha's health update, actress Jennifer Winget commented, "Sending lots of love baby! (red heart emoticons).” Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty dropped a couple of heart emoticons. On the other hand, a user wrote "Take care. Speedy recovery n lots of love."

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone to Anusha Dandekar, 5 divas who proved there is nothing as iconic as white saree

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

